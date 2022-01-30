SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 ($6.08) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($6.08). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($6.08), with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 451 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 445.57. The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

