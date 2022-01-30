The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $597.28

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.28 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.55). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 625 ($8.43), with a volume of 3,489 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £133.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 599 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 612.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, insider Jonathan James Diver bought 18,806 shares of The Character Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £116,597.20 ($157,308.69).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

