Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Drops By 77.3%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $21.68 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

