Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 118.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 461,863 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $93,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

