Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scully Royalty stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.88. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRL. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

