e-Gulden (EFL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $89.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.69 million and $89.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00293051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,024 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

