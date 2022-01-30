GamerCoin Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and $595,150.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

