FintruX Network (FTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $853.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $853.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00109260 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network's official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network's official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network's official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

