uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Shares of QURE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. uniQure has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 264.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 36.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

