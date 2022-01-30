Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases By 400.0%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 36.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $356,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $337,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

