Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases By 400.0%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
