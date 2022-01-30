Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 180.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Match Group worth $38,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.74. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.