AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AtriCure by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $61.06 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

