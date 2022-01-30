KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

