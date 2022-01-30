KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $35.49.
KOSÉ Company Profile
