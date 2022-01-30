345 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

NYSE MLM opened at $382.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

