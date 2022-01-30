Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

LPX stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

