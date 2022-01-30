Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $84,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $284.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

