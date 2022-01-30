Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,694 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $46,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

