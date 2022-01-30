SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $51,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.03. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

