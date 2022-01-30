Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $99,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average of $184.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

