Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,412 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $111,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.