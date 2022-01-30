Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL opened at $600.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $450.39 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

