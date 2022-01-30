Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Twilio by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Twilio by 622.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $188.23 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

