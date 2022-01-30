Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.