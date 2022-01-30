Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,670 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.