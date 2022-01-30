Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

