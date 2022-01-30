Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 835,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.