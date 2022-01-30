Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 232,365 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $22.47 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

