Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.