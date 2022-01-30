Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $86.90 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $86,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

