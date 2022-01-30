Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 79.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,882 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 323,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,476,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.