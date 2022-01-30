VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.72. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 369,098 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.92.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.48%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.