Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.34

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.34 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.32). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.31), with a volume of 1,237 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.58. The company has a market cap of £49.70 million and a PE ratio of -342.00.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.