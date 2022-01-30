Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.43

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.43 and traded as low as $96.94. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 22,747,920 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

