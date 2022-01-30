Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

ALLY opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

