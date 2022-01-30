ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $75,646.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHPADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.