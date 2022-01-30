Serum (SRM) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $307.92 million and $68.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00006089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

