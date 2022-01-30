Pirate Chain Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $140.48 million and $170,239.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00253250 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00079095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00110072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,897,255 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

