ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ALORU opened at $10.02 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.