MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY22 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:HZO opened at $46.10 on Friday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MarineMax by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.