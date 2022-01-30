Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

