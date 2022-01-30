Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.
NYSE:CHD opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.
In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
