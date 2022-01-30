-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NOV reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 110.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

