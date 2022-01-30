Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

APRE stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.15.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

