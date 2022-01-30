Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.46

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.46 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 39.70 ($0.54). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,089,439 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £127.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($129,519.70).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.