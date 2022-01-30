OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $4.81

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00012676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $674.32 million and $275.22 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00281501 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.