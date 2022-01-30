Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 58,518.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

