Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

