Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 14.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

