Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

