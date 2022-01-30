BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

