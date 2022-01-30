BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 412,253 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $34,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 15.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,921 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 27.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,205 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enerplus by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.